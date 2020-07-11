PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $238.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $562,290.06 and $238.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.01978263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116651 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

