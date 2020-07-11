PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

