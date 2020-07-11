POA Network (POA) Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

