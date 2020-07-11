POA Price Reaches $0.0151 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. POA has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $717,945.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 277,203,730 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

