Populous Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Populous has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Bithumb and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.01980735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116938 BTC.

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Mercatox, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

