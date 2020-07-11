Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $111,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 27.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 787,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.