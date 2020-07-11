Qredit Price Up 2.1% This Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $305,042.42 and $32.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005519 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000162 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

