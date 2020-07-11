Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.08

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00022538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bleutrade, HBUS and ABCC. Qtum has a total market cap of $201.81 million and approximately $304.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,570,848 coins and its circulating supply is 96,851,428 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Huobi, Crex24, GOPAX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Allcoin, Bibox, EXX, HBUS, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Ovis, Coinrail, Coinone, BitForex, Iquant, Upbit, Bithumb, BigONE, OKEx, DigiFinex, Liqui, ZB.COM, BCEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liquid, Kucoin, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

