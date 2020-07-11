Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of RJF opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Raymond James by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

