Raymond James Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $36.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $35.78.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 138,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.