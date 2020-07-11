Rentberry Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $103,125.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.57 or 0.05063933 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

