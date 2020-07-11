Request Market Capitalization Hits $33.97 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Request has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, COSS and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.31 or 0.05109764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033030 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,401,135 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Mercatox, Koinex, WazirX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Coineal, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinExchange, COSS, DDEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

