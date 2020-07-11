Robert W. Baird Boosts Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $100.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

PII opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

