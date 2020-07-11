Ruff Market Capitalization Achieves $5.93 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $744,395.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

