Seele-N (SEELE) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.07 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $29.07 million and $232,250.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

