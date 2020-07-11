SelfSell (SSC) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $40,164.21 and $5,110.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

