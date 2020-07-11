Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce sales of $516.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.98 million and the highest is $524.88 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $560.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 955,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,861. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

