ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,263.20 and approximately $819.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.