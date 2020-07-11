Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.59 million.Simply Good Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 138,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,222. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

