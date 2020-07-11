Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.63 million.Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,149 shares of company stock worth $2,384,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

