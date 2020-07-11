Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

