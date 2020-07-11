SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $15.56 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui and DragonEX. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $268,444.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.