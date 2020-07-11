Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Volume Tops $25,547.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Smartshare has a market cap of $293,156.14 and approximately $25,547.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.01977232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00189654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00117242 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

