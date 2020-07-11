Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post $11.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the lowest is $6.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $64.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $86.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.30 million to $107.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.47 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 323,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $307.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

