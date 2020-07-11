Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

SON traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 333,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,725. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

