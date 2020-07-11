Sowa Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Visa by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 89,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,257,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,226,000 after buying an additional 81,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.93.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. 4,161,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,411. The stock has a market cap of $379.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

