Steem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Steem has a total market cap of $78.58 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,243.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.02561782 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00645287 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010120 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,541,039 coins and its circulating supply is 370,566,945 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, RuDEX, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

