Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $608.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, CryptoMarket, Sistemkoin and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 359.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,814 coins and its circulating supply is 20,445,757,476 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kraken, CEX.IO, OKEx, Kryptono, BCEX, Koinex, Upbit, Liquid, Stronghold, HitBTC, RippleFox, Bitbns, Exrates, BitMart, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Binance, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Exmo, Gate.io, CryptoMarket, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Koineks, Poloniex, Bittrex, Stellarport, Huobi, Kuna, ABCC, C2CX, Indodax, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

