Stratis 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.99 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Stratis has a total market cap of $64.67 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009711 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000509 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000612 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,872,749 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.