Suretly Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 2% against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $68,943.82 and approximately $1,795.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.05101158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033057 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.