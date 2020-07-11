Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,298.55

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $343,298.55 and $5,418.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

