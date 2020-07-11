Swipe 1-Day Volume Tops $6.32 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006199 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $37.77 million and $6.32 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

