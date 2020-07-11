Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,315. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.