Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $2.68 on Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00029019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $145.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 735,961,220 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.