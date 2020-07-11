TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $503.86 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $503.86 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Zebpay, BitForex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 359.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020345 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LBank, Huobi, Ovis, OKEx, DragonEX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, YoBit, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Exrates, Coindeal, Binance, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Rfinex, CoinEx, Koinex, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, Coinrail, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Liquid, Exmo, CoinTiger, DDEX, Kryptono, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Zebpay, OEX, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinnest, IDAX, IDCM, Mercatox, WazirX, Bibox, CoinBene, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Allcoin, Tokenomy, Indodax, Neraex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Braziliex, BitForex, RightBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.