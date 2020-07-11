Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Trupanion reported sales of $92.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $474.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.16 million to $476.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.68 million, with estimates ranging from $563.80 million to $569.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $47.37. 335,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,668. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -947.40 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $204,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,089. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

