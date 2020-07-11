Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BitMart, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ubex has a market cap of $1.05 million and $151,130.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

