UBS Group Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $344.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $270.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.23.

NYSE MCO opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,272,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

