Unification Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $216,406.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.01978263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116651 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

