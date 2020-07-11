Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.06. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Univar by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Univar by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar by 199.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 1,984,814 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.