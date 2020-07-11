Verge Price Hits $0.0068 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Verge has a market cap of $110.72 million and $4.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00482967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,324,229,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Coindeal, Bittrex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

