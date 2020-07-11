Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Vericel stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 702,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.97. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

