VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeriME

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

