ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $32.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

