Vidulum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,741.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $72,138.20 and $10,741.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

