Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 203.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,613,000 after buying an additional 440,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. 8,099,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

