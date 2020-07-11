Wanchain Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007418 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

