Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $122.96 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00012986 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub and Indodax. Waves has a market cap of $122.96 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022540 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 312.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,439,612 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Indodax, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptohub, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, COSS, Huobi, OKEx, Coinrail, Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Bittrex, BCEX, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

