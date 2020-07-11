Wedbush Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $211.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $185.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $196.04 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,379,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,938,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

