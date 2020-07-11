WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

WCC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

